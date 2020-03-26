Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus





The 71-year-old is self-isolating in Scotland along with his wife Camilla, who was also tested but does not have COVID-19, Clarence House said.

In a separate statement, Buckingham Palace said the queen, 93, was in "good health" and had not seen her son for two weeks.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," Charles' office said in a statement.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) has also been tested but does not have the virus.

-AFP

















