Corona-induced shutdown improves air quality in city





Environment experts and representatives of civil society for long have been counting the above ongoing activities as the main cause of air pollution and, often, responsible for ranking Bangladesh first in regards of air pollution in the world.

Government has taken prompt response first by giving order to people not to come outside, if not necessary, that helps decreasing carbon emission from the transport.

Secondly postponement of all the mega construction works in the city that causes huge dust in the air has also helped curb air pollution level in the city.

However, amid this situation on Sunday afternoon 'AirVisual' ( A USA based international team, Index Quality) came with the evaluation result that in the Air Quality level of Bangladesh's came up in the 18th position from the first, second or third.

Environment experts consider air disastrous when the air goes above 300 AQI (Air Quality Index) but the air quality index was only 85 on Sunday, according to the AirVisual Index Quality report.

Talking about this result Abu Nesar Khan, President of Bangladesh Paribesh Bachao Andolon ( BAPA), said that the recent government proactive acts has brought this change.

Besides, the suspension construction works has also helped, he said.

Closure of government offices, factories and educational institutions has also improved the air quality.

Talking to the Daily Observer Professor Dr Abdus Salam, Department of Chemistry of Dhaka University who is engaged in air pollution research works for long, said that still the country's air is not healthy in terms of air quality in the city.

"The situation has turned good as the number of people in the city has decreased due to fear of coronavirus but in the context of Bangladesh the air quality index ( AQI)should be below 50 that gives a healthy air quality," he said.

He also informed that the air quality index was 400/500 since last six month, now if we compare with the situation then of course we are having some healthy air currently.



















