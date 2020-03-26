Video
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:15 PM
Home Front Page

HC for declaring lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday observed that lockdown should be declared in the country to contain spread of coronavirus across the country.
The court expressed hope that the authorities concerned will ensure supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for law enforcers and journalists, who are performing their duties amid the coronavirus outbreak.
An HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir came up with the hope while disposing of a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer MD JR Khan Robin seeking necessary order to supply PPE to journalist and law enforcers.
The court also advised all to follow the guidelines set by the government and keep faith in it in tackling the deadly virus.


