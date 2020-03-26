Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:15 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Home Front Page

Corona-induced shutdown improves air quality in city

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Banani Mallick

Dhaka city's air pollution has decreased significantly due to a halt to a large number of transport movement that causes enormous carbon emission and also suspension of vast construction works amid fear of  spread of coronavirus that has killed about 15,000 people
globally.
Environment experts and representatives of civil society for long have been counting the above ongoing activities as the main cause of air pollution and, often, responsible for ranking Bangladesh first in regards of air pollution in the world.
Government has taken prompt response first by giving order to people not to come outside, if not necessary, that helps decreasing carbon emission from the transport.
Secondly postponement of all the mega construction works in the city that causes huge dust in the air has also helped curb air pollution level in the city.
However, amid this situation on Sunday afternoon 'AirVisual' ( A USA based international team, Index Quality) came with the evaluation result that in the Air Quality level of Bangladesh's came up in the 18th position from the first, second or third.
Environment experts consider air disastrous when the air goes above 300 AQI (Air Quality Index) but the air quality index was only 85 on Sunday, according to the AirVisual Index Quality report.  
Talking about this result Abu Nesar Khan, President of Bangladesh Paribesh Bachao Andolon  ( BAPA), said that the recent government proactive acts has brought this change.
Besides, the suspension construction works has also helped, he said.
Closure of government offices, factories and educational institutions has also improved the air quality.
Talking to the Daily Observer  Professor Dr Abdus Salam, Department of Chemistry of Dhaka University who is engaged in air pollution research works for long, said that still the country's air is not healthy in terms of air quality in the city.
"The situation has turned good as the number of people in the city has decreased due to fear of coronavirus but in the context of Bangladesh the air quality  index ( AQI)should be below 50 that gives a healthy air quality," he said.
He also informed that the air quality index was 400/500 since last six month, now if we compare with the situation then of course we are having some healthy air currently.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Genocide Day observed
Corona Update
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Corona-induced shutdown improves air quality in city
HC for declaring lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Corona-induced shutdown improves air quality in city
HC for declaring lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19


Latest News
China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit
UK deaths from coronavirus rise to 463
2 women at isolation unit of Barishal hospital
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Man killed in 'police firing' in Dinajpur
Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills
519 quarantined in Manikganj
US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill
Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Govt promises all-out support for foreigners in Bangladesh
Most Read News
PM Hasina addressing the nation
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
Khaleda Zia now at Gulshan residence after release
3 Bandarban upazilas under lockdown
DMP to spray sanitiser through water cannons from today
HC for declaring lockdown amid corona fear
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in USA
Army to assist local admn
One more dies from coronavirus
AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft