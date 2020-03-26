1 more dies of coronavirus





The deceased was aged around 65 years and was diagnosed on March 18, Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Director of IEDCR said

while briefing media via video conference on Wednesday afternoon.

He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and was a family member of a foreign-returnee, the director said during the briefing.

The man was transferred to Kuwait-Maitree Hospital on March 21.

So far, Bangladesh has reported 39 cases where people have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Of them, five have so far died.

Of the 39 cases, seven have recovered completely and returned home, the director said. Over the last 24 hours no new case of infection had been recorded in the country, said IEDCR.

Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora made this announcement while addressing an online press briefing on Wednesday.

So far 39 patients have tested positive in Bangladesh. Among them, five people died, while seven patients, including two new cases, have recovered.

"The rest of them are under medical care," she said at the press briefing.

Dr Flora said the IEDCR suspects that community transmission may have taken place on a limited scale.

Replying to a query, she said: "We learned about two such cases. We are assuming that there might have been some community transmission on a limited scale in one case."

She, however, said it is unlikely that community transmission will spread throughout Bangladesh.

Dr Flora said the person who died last had tested Covid-19 positive on March 18 and was brought to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital for treatment on March 21.

She said till now, a total of 47 people have been kept in isolation while 47 others are in institutional quarantine.

"A total of 82 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and none of them were found to be positive."

From March 8 to March 25, 33 samples have been tested on average every day.

Till now a total of 794 samples have been tested by the IEDCR.

She said the IEDCR receives samples from suspected patients as per World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

However, samples from suspected cases from the areas where Covid-19 infection are prevalent are also being collected.

IEDCR said a new hotline number - 10655 - had been added and asked all to use the new hotline or 01944333222.

Dr Flora said the IEDCR hotline had received 2,730 calls in the last 24 hours.

She requested all to call over the hotline numbers for any query about Covid-19.

"For other health issues and query people can call over 16263," she said.

The IEDCR, which has been the lone institute authorized to test coronavirus samples, has confirmed that four more testing facilities in Dhaka will be installed by Thursday.

The testing facilities will be set up at the Institute of Public Health, Dhaka Shishu Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.

Besides, medical college hospitals in all other seven divisions along with BITID (Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases) in Cox's Bazar will have testing facilities soon.















