Khaleda gets conditional release from jail for six months



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on her way to Gulshan house after her release from BSMMU on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At 2:00pm on Wednesday, the prison authority handed over Khaleda Zia's release order to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authority, where she was undertaking treatments since April last year.

After completion of all formalities, Khaleda Zia was released from the prison cell of the BSMMU at around 4:15pm and taken to her Gulshan residence 'Firoza.' She is now in quarantine, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul told media.

Along with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskandar, sister Selina Islam and Tarique Rahman's sister in law Shahina Khan Zaman entered the BSMMU premises at about 2:20pm to receive the ailing BNP chief.

Meanwhile, 'Firoza,' the luxury home of Khaleda on Road No 79 in Dhaka's Gulshan which was turned into an abandoned house since her conviction, was prepared for her accommodation for the bail period.

While she was taken out of the hospital dressed up in a pink saree, Khaleda Zia was seen weak and her left hand was wrapped.

Following her release after 25 months of living in the prison in two graft cases, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of BSMMU premises defying the risk of coronavirus.

The leaders and activists were waiting outside of BSMMU to see their party chief released. None was following the directives of the health services authority and BNP top leaders to maintain social distance to prevent coronavirus infection.

After her release from the prison cell Khaleda Zia was taken to the car of Samim Iskandar and she was accompanied by her sister Selina Islam. The car was moving slowly due to huge crowd of the party's leaders and activists.

At one stage of the journey, police charged baton on the BNP leaders and activists, who were obstructing progress of the motorcade.

On Tuesday, the government announced that the BNP chief will be released from jail for six months on condition of taking treatment staying in her own house and cannot leave the country.

The development has come after submission of a prayer of Khaleda Zia's family members to the government seeking an executive order to release the BNP chief for her treatment in London. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her consent on the application on Tuesday.

Her brother Shamim Eskandar, sister Selina Islam, and Selina's husband Rafiqul Islam met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and made an appeal for her release.

Under the circumstances, the former prime minister's sentences have been suspended as per section 401 (1) of Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC), said Law Minister Annisul Huq on Tuesday.

Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8 in 2018.

She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.















BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was released conditionally from jail on Wednesday for six months. She had been serving jail term in two corruption cases and had served around 25 months of her sentences.At 2:00pm on Wednesday, the prison authority handed over Khaleda Zia's release order to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authority, where she was undertaking treatments since April last year.After completion of all formalities, Khaleda Zia was released from the prison cell of the BSMMU at around 4:15pm and taken to her Gulshan residence 'Firoza.' She is now in quarantine, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul told media.Along with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskandar, sister Selina Islam and Tarique Rahman's sister in law Shahina Khan Zaman entered the BSMMU premises at about 2:20pm to receive the ailing BNP chief.Meanwhile, 'Firoza,' the luxury home of Khaleda on Road No 79 in Dhaka's Gulshan which was turned into an abandoned house since her conviction, was prepared for her accommodation for the bail period.While she was taken out of the hospital dressed up in a pink saree, Khaleda Zia was seen weak and her left hand was wrapped.Following her release after 25 months of living in the prison in two graft cases, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of BSMMU premises defying the risk of coronavirus.The leaders and activists were waiting outside of BSMMU to see their party chief released. None was following the directives of the health services authority and BNP top leaders to maintain social distance to prevent coronavirus infection.After her release from the prison cell Khaleda Zia was taken to the car of Samim Iskandar and she was accompanied by her sister Selina Islam. The car was moving slowly due to huge crowd of the party's leaders and activists.At one stage of the journey, police charged baton on the BNP leaders and activists, who were obstructing progress of the motorcade.On Tuesday, the government announced that the BNP chief will be released from jail for six months on condition of taking treatment staying in her own house and cannot leave the country.The development has come after submission of a prayer of Khaleda Zia's family members to the government seeking an executive order to release the BNP chief for her treatment in London. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her consent on the application on Tuesday.Her brother Shamim Eskandar, sister Selina Islam, and Selina's husband Rafiqul Islam met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and made an appeal for her release.Under the circumstances, the former prime minister's sentences have been suspended as per section 401 (1) of Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC), said Law Minister Annisul Huq on Tuesday.Khaleda has been in jail since she was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8 in 2018.She was found guilty in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.