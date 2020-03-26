Saarc leaders’ videoconference Sunday

Saarc countries will come together on Sunday through a videoconference to chalk out a strong strategy for combating coronavirus in the region.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead Bangladesh while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi his country at the videoconference of all Saarc member countries to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region.

While briefing media at State guesthouse Padma on Saturday night, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the videoconference on Sunday which will begin at 5pm (New Delhi time). -UNB









