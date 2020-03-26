Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:14 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Home Front Page

Saarc leaders’ videoconference Sunday

PM Hasina to join from Dhaka, says FM

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Saarc countries will come together on Sunday through a videoconference to chalk out a strong strategy for combating coronavirus in the region.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead Bangladesh while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi his country at the videoconference of all Saarc member countries to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region.
While briefing media at State guesthouse Padma on Saturday night, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the videoconference on Sunday which will begin at 5pm (New Delhi time).     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Genocide Day observed
Corona Update
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Corona-induced shutdown improves air quality in city
HC for declaring lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Corona-induced shutdown improves air quality in city
HC for declaring lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19


Latest News
China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit
UK deaths from coronavirus rise to 463
2 women at isolation unit of Barishal hospital
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Man killed in 'police firing' in Dinajpur
Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills
519 quarantined in Manikganj
US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill
Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Govt promises all-out support for foreigners in Bangladesh
Most Read News
PM Hasina addressing the nation
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
Khaleda Zia now at Gulshan residence after release
3 Bandarban upazilas under lockdown
DMP to spray sanitiser through water cannons from today
HC for declaring lockdown amid corona fear
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in USA
Army to assist local admn
One more dies from coronavirus
AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft