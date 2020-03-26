Video
Letter To the Editor

Stop panic buying!

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Dear Sir,

The number of people infected with coronavirus is increasing every day. People are panicking and purchasing commodities without considering the impact on the market. Yesterday, I went to a super shop where a middle aged lady bought groceries in huge portions. In fact after her departure from the store the other buyers faced scarcity of food items.
 
We must understand that the situation will not remain like this forever. Ever since we have got the news of lockdown, we are piling up the necessary items in our houses. We must understand that we should leave something for others. In fact I saw a man buying 50 hand sanitizers and 50 hand washes.

We Bengalis are extreme panic buyers. This is actually a very wrong strategy to combat corona crisis.  As you can afford whatever you want, you cannot be selfish. After we survive this pandemic, everything will be alright. This panic buying is really unnecessary.  I recommend, during such times, the authorities should take advanced measures to keep the situation under control.





Nahian
Over mail



