

Let us unite in the spirit of Independence struggle



It feels quite amazing to look back on the history of our nation, a history full of strife and sacrifice, as we also look forward to a future of further progress and prosperity. The contrast is stark. But it speaks volumes of sheer willpower, resilience, and a united commitment of our people. Our economy is perhaps the best indicator of our nation's success, keeps advancing unabated --as ours is looking well on track to being one of the fastest growing economies in the coming decade --and especially with a steady and promising GDP growth. The government's uncompromising stance and countrywide battle to wipe out terrorism has yielded commendable success. Development mega projects are racing, and yet many more issues remain unaddressed.











Most importantly, the war against the deadly pandemic cannot be won individually as separate nations; the people irrespective of all their diverse preferences must unite. And especially all our political parties and their respective leaders, workers and supporters must cut- across-party-lines and wage an all - out -war against a common enemy of mankind. This is not the time to engage in bitter political battles while slinging mud at one another, it is time to come under a single platform in order to prevent the destruction of human race.



Today we observe the 49th anniversary of our existence as an independent and sovereign nation with a serious concern of a health crisis looming large over our people. For any country, the Independence Day is an occasion for rejoicing, but for us, this year's Independence Day is laced with a severe apprehension. However, little did we know then the extent of killings, rape and plunder--that is comparable only to Nazi brutality--the occupying Pakistani military had set in motion the previous night. However, that brutality only triggered Bengalis to take up arms to resist and evict the enemy from our land, which we did after nine months, inspired by the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.