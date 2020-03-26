Video
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:13 PM
Home News

Two sent to isolation in two districts

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

In suspect of coronavirus infection, two persons including a police constable were sent to isolation in two districts- Jashore and Barishal, in two days.
JASHORE: A police constable was sent to isolation here on Saturday.  The constable was posted in Jashore Police Lines.

Jashore General Hospital Resident Medical Officer Arif Ahmed confirmed the information.  According to sources at the Health Department, a police member took the constable to Jashore General Hospital in the morning. After examining the test, he was sent to isolation suspecting coronavirus.

Another source said the constable lived in a room in the police lines with five more police members. Among them, one was sent to Dhaka as he was affected by coronavirus before,  and two others were sent to home quarantine.  

Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Abu Shaheen said the detail information will be disclosed later.
Additional Superintend of Police Towhidul Islam said another police constable was sent to home quarantine as he suffered from fever and suffocation.  Earlier, another police constable, posted on Benapole Immigration Office, was sent to home quarantine on Thursday, said police sources.

BARISHAL: In suspect of coronavirus infection, one was admitted to the isolation unit of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Friday.
SBMCH Director Dr Bakir Hossain disclosed it.




He said, Shahidul Islam, 24, a local of Bhashanchar area in Mehendiganj Upazila is a restaurant waiter in Dhaka. He has ache in throat and chest.  On Friday evening, after a primary check-up, doctors admitted him to the unit.
Over phone, his brother Rafiqul told journalists Shahidul was feeling pain in the throat. He left his workplace for home three days back. Family members brought him to SBMCH at 2:35am on the day after his pain.



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
