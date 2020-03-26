2,162 foreign returnees sent to home quarantine in five districts





At least 2,162 foreign returnees were recently sent to home quarantine in five districts- Bagerhat, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Thakurgaon and Pirojpur, with a view to preventing coronavirus.

BAGERHAT: A total of 1,145 out of 4,200 foreign returnees who returned from 38 countries were sent to home quarantine in the district with a view to preventing coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 445 returnees were released from home quarantine and two from isolation unit in Bagerhat Sadar Hospital and Sharankhola Upazila Health Complex.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information in a press release on Tuesday morning.

He said most of them returned from India. Following immigration police's list of those returnees, the administration confirmed their home quarantine after searching them from home to home. As about 800 of the home-quarantined returnees and two from isolation unit were released, no corona suspected person was found in the district.

The CS also said the health department is completely prepared to tackle the situation. Although the doctors and nurses faced problems for lack of personal protection equipments (PPE) before, the problem is now solved.

Local business establishments Bhumi Café and City lab Diagnostic have provided 400 masks and PPE to prevent coronavirus.

He urged to the locals not to panic, rather aware properly to pass the critical situation.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 135 people were sent to home quarantine in the district in last 24 hours with a view to prevent coronavirus.

Following this, the total number of home-quarantined people here stands at 366.

CS Dr Enamul Haque confirmed the information on Tuesday.

The number of home-quarantined people from Sunday till Monday was 83. A total of 67 people were released from quarantine in the meantime.

CS Dr Enamul Haque also said among 135 new home-quarantined people, 89 are in city, 14 in Bagha, four in Puthia and Mohanpur each, and eight in Tanore, Godagari and Paba upazilas each.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Spokesman Golam Ruhul Kuddus said the district administration took steps on the foreign-returnees to keep them inside home for 14 days. Following this, Rajshahi Education Board Chairman Moqbul Hossain, who returned from Canada on March 11, was also sent to home quarantine. The administration will take actions against those foreign-returnees who will be seen outside the home, the official added.

NOAKHALI: A total of 728 returnees have been quarantined in different upazilas of the district.

In Subarnachar Upazila, a mobile court fined two returnees Tk 10,000 on charge of flouting mandatory quarantine of 14 days.

CS Dr Md Mominur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Subarnachar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate of the mobile court Ibnul Hasan Iven said one Oman expatriate was fined Tk 5,000 for not complying quarantine instruction. He was asked in notice to undergo quarantine after coming from Oman on March 14.



On March 23, another came to Charwapda of Subarnachar from India and moved freely till Tuesday morning. On information, the mobile court fined him Tk 500.

THAKURGAON: A total of 102 among 1,288 foreign returnees in the district were instructed to go to home quarantine with a view to prevent coronavirus.

The district administration, upazila administration and health department declared the instruction on Monday.



Sadar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun and CS Dr Mahfuzar Rahman Sarker said the foreign returnees who came to Sadar Upazila in a week were strictly instructed to go to home quarantine.



In this connection, CS Dr Mahfuzar Rahman said corona corners were opened in five hospitals of n the district, preventing coronavirus. On behalf of the health department, various awareness campaigns, meetings and seminars were also organised here, the CS added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Kamruzzaman Selim said the administration became alert for any kind of situation. Educational institutes, coaching centres and trade fair were completely closed. Necessary actions will be taken against those who will defy home quarantine, the DC added.



PIROJPUR: At least 52 people have been sent to home quarantine while 223 have remained untraced in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

Confirming the information, Bhandaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Maksudur Rahman said according to the immigration office information, a total of 285 people have returned home from different countries of the world.

None can tell where the rest 233 are, he maintained.

Locals alleged many expatriates are not abiding by the quarantine. These returnees are not staying in their passport addresses.



However, the OC said the campaign to locate them is being continued.

Two rounds of operations were conducted on Monday in Paikhali of the upazila, and Nayakhali Village and Kanua Mahalla of the town to nab them. UNO and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Towhidul Islam conducted the drives.















