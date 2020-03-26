Hajj registration date extended till April 8

The government has extended the date for Hajj registration until April 8 this year considering the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah announced it while talking to media at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

"Communication with Saudi Arabia is currently suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, but registration will continue so that we can send the pilgrims immediately after the improvement of the situation," he said.

Hajj registration started on March 2.