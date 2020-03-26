Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:13 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Home Back Page

Hajj registration date extended till April 8

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The government has extended the date for Hajj registration until April 8 this year considering the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah announced it while talking to media at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
"Communication with Saudi Arabia is currently suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, but registration will continue so that we can send the pilgrims immediately after the improvement of the situation," he said.
Hajj registration started on March 2.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hajj registration date extended till April 8
India gives masks, head covers to BD
Road crashes leave 9 people dead in Bogura, Kushtia
Armed forces start fieldwork
More Covid-19 test kits, PPE arrive from China tomorrow
Ctg prepares 5 venues for Covid-19 suspects
10 doctors, eight nurses quarantined in Cox’s Bazar
Ensure power, gas supply during holidays, Nasrul tells officials


Latest News
China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit
UK deaths from coronavirus rise to 463
2 women at isolation unit of Barishal hospital
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Man killed in 'police firing' in Dinajpur
Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills
519 quarantined in Manikganj
US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill
Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Govt promises all-out support for foreigners in Bangladesh
Most Read News
PM Hasina addressing the nation
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
Khaleda Zia now at Gulshan residence after release
3 Bandarban upazilas under lockdown
DMP to spray sanitiser through water cannons from today
HC for declaring lockdown amid corona fear
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in USA
Army to assist local admn
One more dies from coronavirus
AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft