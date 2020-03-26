India gives masks, head covers to BD





Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das formally handed over the medical supply to foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at his office on Wednesday, a press release issued by the Indian High Commission said.

The assistance is intended to support the efforts of Bangladesh government in tackling the spread of COVID-19, it added.

Preparations are also underway to conduct video conferences between medical professionals and other stakeholders in India and Bangladesh for considering specific measures and exchanging best practices to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the region, the release said.

"India is ready to stand with Bangladesh in times of challenge," as a friend and neighbor, it said.









"Working together, India, Bangladesh and other SAARC countries can overcome the extraordinary situation created by the spread of COVID-19," the Indian mission statement read.





