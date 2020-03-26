Video
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Road crashes leave 9 people dead in Bogura, Kushtia

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

 At least nine people were killed in road accidents in Bogura and Kushtia on Wednesday.
Our Bogra correspondent reported that seven people were killed and 15 others injured in separate road accidents in Sherpur upazila in the district on Wednesday.
Locals said a truck collided head-on with a passenger bus and plunged into a roadside ditch in Ghota Bat Tala area on the Dhaka-Bogura highway around 11:45 am, leaving six labourers aboard the truck dead and 11 others injured.
Five of deceased were identified as Abdul Alim, Rabik Islam, Md Raju, Saddam Hossain, and Manjurul Islam. They all hailed from Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari district.
Being informed, four fire fighting units rushed to the spot and took the injured to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
A case was filed with Kundarhat highway police outpost in connection with the accident, said Inspector Yamin Ud Daula.
The vehicles were seized but the bus driver and its helper managed to flee.
Meanwhile, one Mridul Islam, 22, son of Rafiqul Islam of Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat, was killed when two trucks collided head-on in Mahipur area of Sherpur around 5:30am.
The accident also left four other people injured. They were admitted to a local hospital, said Sherpur Police Station officer in-charge Humayun Kabir
In Kushtia, two people were killed when a bus collided head-on with a truck in Mirpur upazila of Kushtia on Wednesday morning, reports our correspondent.
The deceased were identified truck driver Nabil Hossain and his assistant Ibrahim Hossain.
Quoting locals, officer in-charge Abul Kalam of Mirpur Police Station said the accident took place on the Kushtia-Iswardi Highway in Talbaria area at around 7:30am.




Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Kushtia Sadar General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.


