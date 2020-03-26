Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:13 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Home Back Page

Armed forces start fieldwork

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

Members of Bangladesh Army start fieldwork to help the civil administration contain the spread of coronavirus. The photo was taken from Bogura on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Members of Bangladesh Army start fieldwork to help the civil administration contain the spread of coronavirus. The photo was taken from Bogura on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Members of the Armed Forces started their fieldwork in the capital and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday morning to help the civil administration ensure that people maintain social distancing and coronavirus suspects remain in quarantine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Rashedul Alam Khan, assistant director at the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, said members of the Bangladesh Army started their work in the morning as per the government's decision.
Another ISPR Assistant Director Rezaul Karim Shammi said Bangladesh Navy  personnel began their activities in 19 coastal upazilas under five districts.
 Besides, members of Bangladesh Air Force remain standby to respond to any emergency situation to airlift necessary medical supplies and emergency transport, he said.
On Monday, the government decided to deploy members of the Armed Forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- to help civil administration tackle the coronavirus situation.
Following the government's directive, army members were sent to all districts on Tuesday as part of the deployment. They also held coordination meetings with the local administration.
They are preparing lists of coronavirus-infected people and helping the civil administration in taking steps to keep foreign returnees in home-quarantine.  Army will also provide medical assistance at the division and district levels, if necessary.




The Armed Forces members are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) while on duty.
Sources at the ISPR Directorate said members of Bangladesh Navy have been deployed in 19 upazilas of six coastal districts on Tuesday. The upazilas are Sadar, Borhanuddin, Doulatkhan, Charfasson, Monpura, Lalmohon and Tajumuddin in Bhola district, Sandwip in Chattogram district, Hatiya sans Sobarnachar in Noakhali, Teknaf, Kutubdia and Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar, Mongla in Bagerhat and Sadar and Amtali, Betagi, Bamna, Patharghata and Taltali upazilas of Barguna district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hajj registration date extended till April 8
India gives masks, head covers to BD
Road crashes leave 9 people dead in Bogura, Kushtia
Armed forces start fieldwork
More Covid-19 test kits, PPE arrive from China tomorrow
Ctg prepares 5 venues for Covid-19 suspects
10 doctors, eight nurses quarantined in Cox’s Bazar
Ensure power, gas supply during holidays, Nasrul tells officials


Latest News
China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit
UK deaths from coronavirus rise to 463
2 women at isolation unit of Barishal hospital
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Man killed in 'police firing' in Dinajpur
Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills
519 quarantined in Manikganj
US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill
Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Govt promises all-out support for foreigners in Bangladesh
Most Read News
PM Hasina addressing the nation
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
Khaleda Zia now at Gulshan residence after release
3 Bandarban upazilas under lockdown
DMP to spray sanitiser through water cannons from today
HC for declaring lockdown amid corona fear
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in USA
Army to assist local admn
One more dies from coronavirus
AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft