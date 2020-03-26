Armed forces start fieldwork



Members of Bangladesh Army start fieldwork to help the civil administration contain the spread of coronavirus. The photo was taken from Bogura on Wednesday. photo : Observer

Rashedul Alam Khan, assistant director at the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, said members of the Bangladesh Army started their work in the morning as per the government's decision.

Another ISPR Assistant Director Rezaul Karim Shammi said Bangladesh Navy personnel began their activities in 19 coastal upazilas under five districts.

Besides, members of Bangladesh Air Force remain standby to respond to any emergency situation to airlift necessary medical supplies and emergency transport, he said.

On Monday, the government decided to deploy members of the Armed Forces -- Army, Navy and Air Force -- to help civil administration tackle the coronavirus situation.

Following the government's directive, army members were sent to all districts on Tuesday as part of the deployment. They also held coordination meetings with the local administration.

They are preparing lists of coronavirus-infected people and helping the civil administration in taking steps to keep foreign returnees in home-quarantine. Army will also provide medical assistance at the division and district levels, if necessary.









The Armed Forces members are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) while on duty.

Sources at the ISPR Directorate said members of Bangladesh Navy have been deployed in 19 upazilas of six coastal districts on Tuesday. The upazilas are Sadar, Borhanuddin, Doulatkhan, Charfasson, Monpura, Lalmohon and Tajumuddin in Bhola district, Sandwip in Chattogram district, Hatiya sans Sobarnachar in Noakhali, Teknaf, Kutubdia and Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar, Mongla in Bagerhat and Sadar and Amtali, Betagi, Bamna, Patharghata and Taltali upazilas of Barguna district.



