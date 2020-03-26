Three minors drown in three districts





MUNSHIGANJ: a team of divers recovered the body of a minor girl from the Padma River in Louhajang Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fariha Akhter, 12, daughter of Faruque Hossain of Dattapara Islampur area of Tongi in Gazipur.

Maua Naval Police In-Charge Sirajul Kabir said Fariha was travelling with her relatives from Kathalbari Ghat to Shimulia Ghat by a launch named Sajal-3. She fell from the launch near Shimulia 1 No. Ferry Ghat.

Being informed, the divers of the naval police and fire service station rushed to spot and recovered the body at around 5:45pm from the river. The body was handed over to the deceased's family, the official added.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Bashtala area of Patharghata Upazila in the district on Sunday. Deceased Sumona, 8, was the daughter of Md Sumon of Bashtala area in Nachnapara Union.

Local sources said Sumona went missing from the morning. Later, locals discovered her floating body in a nearby pond at around 2pm.

The locals assumed that Sumona fell into the pond while playing there and drowned.

BAGERHAT: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Sarankhola Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.









The deceased was identified as Sajeeb, 9, son of Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Khulna.

Family members of the deceased said Sajeeb drowned while taking a bath with two others in a canal adjacent to his grandfather's house at noon and went missing.

Later, members of Fires Service recovered the body in the afternoon.

Sarankhola Fire Service Station In-Charge Md Meshfakul Islam confirmed the matter. Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Munshiganj, Barguna and Bagerhat, on Sunday.MUNSHIGANJ: a team of divers recovered the body of a minor girl from the Padma River in Louhajang Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Fariha Akhter, 12, daughter of Faruque Hossain of Dattapara Islampur area of Tongi in Gazipur.Maua Naval Police In-Charge Sirajul Kabir said Fariha was travelling with her relatives from Kathalbari Ghat to Shimulia Ghat by a launch named Sajal-3. She fell from the launch near Shimulia 1 No. Ferry Ghat.Being informed, the divers of the naval police and fire service station rushed to spot and recovered the body at around 5:45pm from the river. The body was handed over to the deceased's family, the official added.PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Bashtala area of Patharghata Upazila in the district on Sunday. Deceased Sumona, 8, was the daughter of Md Sumon of Bashtala area in Nachnapara Union.Local sources said Sumona went missing from the morning. Later, locals discovered her floating body in a nearby pond at around 2pm.The locals assumed that Sumona fell into the pond while playing there and drowned.BAGERHAT: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Sarankhola Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Sajeeb, 9, son of Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Khulna.Family members of the deceased said Sajeeb drowned while taking a bath with two others in a canal adjacent to his grandfather's house at noon and went missing.Later, members of Fires Service recovered the body in the afternoon.Sarankhola Fire Service Station In-Charge Md Meshfakul Islam confirmed the matter.