Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:12 PM
India-bound vessels stopped at Mongla Port

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, Mar 25: The plying of all India-bound vessels was stopped at the Mongla Port in the district from Tuesday.
Bangladesh Naval Labourers' Association stopped about 300 cargoes and coaster ships in the afternoon which were about leave for India.
The ban will remain till March 31. But the activities of foreign ships in the port are normal.
Mongla Port authority and Bangladesh Naval Labourers' Federation General Secretary (GS) Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam said all the vessels which were to leave for Kolkata, Bajbaj and Haldia ports remained stopped following the instruction of BIWTA.
The internal transportation of Mongla and Chattogram ports will be continued till another instruction, the GS added.












