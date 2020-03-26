Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:12 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Home City News

9,923 expats home-quarantined in Khulna Div

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 25: Under strict supervision of the authorities concerned, a total of 9,923 expatriate Bangladeshi nationals were sent to home quarantine in Khulna Division till 8am on March 25.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said, a total of 1,667 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in the last 24 hours in all ten districts of the division.
A total of 9,923 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the division, and of them as many as 259 were given clearance in last 24 hours, she also said.
Of the total, 1,548 expatriates have been put in home quarantine in Khulna, 1,227 in Bagerhat, 1,561 in Satkhira, 1,673 in Jashore, 797 in Jhenidah, 335 in Magura, 321 in Narail, 1,753 in Kushtia, 296 in Chuadanga, and 412 in Meherpur districts.
Dr Ferdousi Akhter put special emphasis on creating community level awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts to ensure quarantine of all migrants for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 in Khulna Division.
Meanwhile, members of the armed forces have started assisting the civil administration in different preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in all ten districts of the division as elsewhere in the country.
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader said the armed forces on Tuesday afternoon attended meetings at circuit house conference room with deputy commissioners and other officials to chalk out plans to face the COVID-19 situation.
The armed forces will assist the civil administrations in preventing mass gathering, ensuring quarantine of expatriate Bangladeshis, monitoring institutional quarantine and isolation units and health service providing facilities in the division, he added.
Among others, Brigadier General IKM Mostahsenul Baki, Khulna DC Mohammad Helal Hossain, Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Dr Khondkar Lutful Kabir, Deputy Inspector General Dr Mohid Uddin, and Civil Surgeon of Khulna Dr Sujat Ahmed were also present in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump, Guterres, Erdogan greet BD on its Independence Day
Three minors drown in three districts
Road, naval communications from Barishal suspended
India-bound vessels stopped at Mongla Port
9,923 expats home-quarantined in Khulna Div
Banglabandha Land Port closed
Hearing on charge sheet against Samrat on Apr 20
DMP starts spraying disinfectant in capital


Latest News
China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit
UK deaths from coronavirus rise to 463
2 women at isolation unit of Barishal hospital
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Man killed in 'police firing' in Dinajpur
Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills
519 quarantined in Manikganj
US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill
Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Govt promises all-out support for foreigners in Bangladesh
Most Read News
PM Hasina addressing the nation
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
Khaleda Zia now at Gulshan residence after release
3 Bandarban upazilas under lockdown
DMP to spray sanitiser through water cannons from today
HC for declaring lockdown amid corona fear
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in USA
Army to assist local admn
One more dies from coronavirus
AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft