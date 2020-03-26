9,923 expats home-quarantined in Khulna Div





Talking to the Daily Observer, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said, a total of 1,667 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in the last 24 hours in all ten districts of the division.

A total of 9,923 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the division, and of them as many as 259 were given clearance in last 24 hours, she also said.

Of the total, 1,548 expatriates have been put in home quarantine in Khulna, 1,227 in Bagerhat, 1,561 in Satkhira, 1,673 in Jashore, 797 in Jhenidah, 335 in Magura, 321 in Narail, 1,753 in Kushtia, 296 in Chuadanga, and 412 in Meherpur districts.

Dr Ferdousi Akhter put special emphasis on creating community level awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts to ensure quarantine of all migrants for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 in Khulna Division.

Meanwhile, members of the armed forces have started assisting the civil administration in different preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in all ten districts of the division as elsewhere in the country.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader said the armed forces on Tuesday afternoon attended meetings at circuit house conference room with deputy commissioners and other officials to chalk out plans to face the COVID-19 situation.

The armed forces will assist the civil administrations in preventing mass gathering, ensuring quarantine of expatriate Bangladeshis, monitoring institutional quarantine and isolation units and health service providing facilities in the division, he added.

Among others, Brigadier General IKM Mostahsenul Baki, Khulna DC Mohammad Helal Hossain, Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Dr Khondkar Lutful Kabir, Deputy Inspector General Dr Mohid Uddin, and Civil Surgeon of Khulna Dr Sujat Ahmed were also present in the meeting.



























KHULNA, Mar 25: Under strict supervision of the authorities concerned, a total of 9,923 expatriate Bangladeshi nationals were sent to home quarantine in Khulna Division till 8am on March 25.Talking to the Daily Observer, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said, a total of 1,667 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in the last 24 hours in all ten districts of the division.A total of 9,923 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the division, and of them as many as 259 were given clearance in last 24 hours, she also said.Of the total, 1,548 expatriates have been put in home quarantine in Khulna, 1,227 in Bagerhat, 1,561 in Satkhira, 1,673 in Jashore, 797 in Jhenidah, 335 in Magura, 321 in Narail, 1,753 in Kushtia, 296 in Chuadanga, and 412 in Meherpur districts.Dr Ferdousi Akhter put special emphasis on creating community level awareness and engaging comprehensive efforts to ensure quarantine of all migrants for preventing community transmission of COVID-19 in Khulna Division.Meanwhile, members of the armed forces have started assisting the civil administration in different preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in all ten districts of the division as elsewhere in the country.Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader said the armed forces on Tuesday afternoon attended meetings at circuit house conference room with deputy commissioners and other officials to chalk out plans to face the COVID-19 situation.The armed forces will assist the civil administrations in preventing mass gathering, ensuring quarantine of expatriate Bangladeshis, monitoring institutional quarantine and isolation units and health service providing facilities in the division, he added.Among others, Brigadier General IKM Mostahsenul Baki, Khulna DC Mohammad Helal Hossain, Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Dr Khondkar Lutful Kabir, Deputy Inspector General Dr Mohid Uddin, and Civil Surgeon of Khulna Dr Sujat Ahmed were also present in the meeting.