Banglabandha Land Port closed

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Mar 25: All activities at Banglabandha Land Port in Tentulia Upazila of the district were closed on Tuesday due to coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Banglabandha Immigration Office was closed from March 15 till April 15.

Banglabandha Land Port Import-Export Association President Mehedi Hasan Khan Babla said the decision of closing all the activities of the port was taken to prevent coronavirus. No activities will start till next decision taken by the authority.





















