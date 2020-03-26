Video
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Hearing on charge sheet against Samrat on Apr 20

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed April 20 for hearing on charge sheet against expelled Jubo League Dhaka south unit president Ismail Hossain Samrat in Arms and drugs case.
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the order as the jail authority did not produce Samrat before the court due to Corona Virus apprehension.
Sub Inspector Chandra Shekhor Mallik of RAB-1 submitted charge sheet against Samrat in Arms case on November 6 last year while Sub Inspector Abdul Halim of RAB-1 submitted charge sheet against Samrat and Arman in drugs case on December 9 last year.
On October 6 last year, RAB members arrested Samrat, former president of Dhaka South Jubo League, and his close aide Enamul Haque Arman, former vice-president of the same unit, in Cumilla after raiding a house near Indian border. The elite force members had seized two torture devices, a pistol with five bullets, two hides of Kangaroo, 1,160 pieces of Yaba and 19 bottles of foreign liquor from his Kakrail office.


