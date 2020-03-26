Video
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
DMP starts spraying disinfectant in capital

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) started spraying antibacterial solution through water cannons in its eight separate crime divisions in the city to help stop COVID-19 spreading from 10:00am on Wednesday.
"We will continue spraying disinfectant twice daily in Gulshan, Lalbagh, Mirpur, Motijheel, Ramna, Tejgaon , Uttara and Wari divisions to ensure sterile environment for the safety of the citizens," DMP Media and Public relations department DC Md Masudur Rahman said.
The first phase of disinfecting the city will start at 10:00am every day and will continue till 12:00pm, and the second period will continue from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, added the official.        -BSS


