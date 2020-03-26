Video
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Dhaka ranks 2nd in AQI

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka ranked second worst again in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday morning for the second consecutive day.
Dhaka had an AQI score of 221 at 08:25am. The air was classified as 'very unhealthy'. China's Beijing and Thailand's Chiang Mai occupied the first and third spots in the list of cities with worst air quality with AQI scores of 231 and 191 respectively. When the AQI value is between 201 and 300, everyone may begin to experience more serious health effects.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone (O3).
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. Its air quality usually improves during monsoon.    -UNB


