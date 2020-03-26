Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:12 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Home News

Coronavirus also testing human relations

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Though coughing, sneezing and suffering from fever are common in Bangladesh at this time of season, people with these symptoms are now being subjected to social stigma and harassment as the crisis over the coronavirus is now testing human relations.
Some victims of such harassment shared the ordeal they are going through with UNB as people's excessive precaution and obsession with personal safety about the coronavirus has turned into a serious panic, eroding the sense of humanity.
Besides, some people are taking to the Facebook to seek help to save their near and dear ones from such sufferings and vent their anger towards the inhuman attitude of people.




Experts said people should remain alert, but not being inhuman and irresponsible at this critical time as collective efforts are needed to prevent such a deadly virus and overcome the disaster.
Talking to UNB, Nurjahan Begaum, a housewife who resides in Rampura area, said she has been suffering from fever for the last nine days, but facing trouble to receive healthcare.
"I went to a doctor in my area five days back, but he refused to examine me fearing he might get contacted coronavirus as he thought I was infected with coronavirus. He suggested me to contact the IEDCR to collect my blood sample," he said.
The housewife said she then wet to Better Life Hospital at Rampura where doctors also showed a neglecting attitude towards her. "Upon my request, a doctor prescribed me some drugs for fever. I stay with my son who works in a private firm. I asked one of our relatives to come to my house to look after me, but she too refused out of fear.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Some 30 people were injured when a fire broke out in a petrol shop
Two sent to isolation in two districts
2,162 foreign returnees sent to home quarantine in five districts
Coronavirus also testing human relations
World Meteorological Day today
MBSTU closed till April 1
Two drown in C'nawabganj
Onion harvesting goes on in full swing in Manikganj


Latest News
China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit
UK deaths from coronavirus rise to 463
2 women at isolation unit of Barishal hospital
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Man killed in 'police firing' in Dinajpur
Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills
519 quarantined in Manikganj
US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill
Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Govt promises all-out support for foreigners in Bangladesh
Most Read News
PM Hasina addressing the nation
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
Khaleda Zia now at Gulshan residence after release
3 Bandarban upazilas under lockdown
DMP to spray sanitiser through water cannons from today
HC for declaring lockdown amid corona fear
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in USA
Army to assist local admn
One more dies from coronavirus
AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft