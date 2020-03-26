Coronavirus also testing human relations





Some victims of such harassment shared the ordeal they are going through with UNB as people's excessive precaution and obsession with personal safety about the coronavirus has turned into a serious panic, eroding the sense of humanity.

Besides, some people are taking to the Facebook to seek help to save their near and dear ones from such sufferings and vent their anger towards the inhuman attitude of people.









Experts said people should remain alert, but not being inhuman and irresponsible at this critical time as collective efforts are needed to prevent such a deadly virus and overcome the disaster.

Talking to UNB, Nurjahan Begaum, a housewife who resides in Rampura area, said she has been suffering from fever for the last nine days, but facing trouble to receive healthcare.

"I went to a doctor in my area five days back, but he refused to examine me fearing he might get contacted coronavirus as he thought I was infected with coronavirus. He suggested me to contact the IEDCR to collect my blood sample," he said.

