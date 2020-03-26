Video
Don't stay out of your crease: India cricketers ram home lockdown message

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

NEW DELHI, MARCH 25: Ravichandran Ashwin lightheartedly invoked his 'mankad' controversy with England's Jos Buttler as India's superstar cricketers urged the nation of 1.3 billion to observe its strict lockdown to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.
The spin bowler tweeted a picture of his dismissal of Buttler exactly a year ago in the Indian Premier League, when he spotted the batsman out of his crease at the non-striker's end and ran him out.




"Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened," wrote Ashwin, who has changed his Twitter display name to "let's stay indoors India".
"As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown."
The method of dismissal, named after former India player Vinoo Mankad, is legal but is seen by many as going against the game's values, unless the batsman has been warned first. India, which has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, went into a 21-day "total lockdown" at midnight on Tuesday, with anyone ignoring the order facing up to two years in jail and a fine.    -AFP


