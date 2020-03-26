

Shakib's salute to people fighting against coronavirus

He posted a photo of himself from the Test match against England in 2016, in which he gave a salute to Ben Stokes after dismissing him. His salute was a much-talked subject of this series. Shakib however wants to give such kind of salute to the people fighting against the deadly virus that created mayhem in the whole world.

"Salute to all of our amazing countrymen who are fighting this deadly virus to keep us safe. We pray for the well being of every single doctor, nurse, medical and healthcare staff, Bangladesh Army & Police, government workers, volunteers and essential service providers who are on the front line fighting selflessly and tirelessly. The least we can do is support them by staying inside, taking the necessary precautions and following professional advice during these difficult times. We can only overcome this together. May Allah help us all," he wrote in his facebook post.

Shakib currently has been in self-quarantine in a hotel in USA as a preventive measure for the coronavirus as he took flight to reach USA from Bangladesh. He also celebrated his 33rd birthday in confined state.









However he has been posting regularly in his social media handle to create awareness amongst the people about the coronavirus pandemic. -BSS





