Tigers extend hand to fight against COVID-19





The ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal had taken the initiative and

communicated with his peer

cricketers. All of the 27 cricketers, who played international cricket recently, had responded

affirmatively and accumulated 30 lakh and 15 thousand taka.

Tamim earned most and donated most. The dashing opener of the country gave BDT 325,000 while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed BDT 310,000. T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad offered 215,000 taka. Test Captain Mominul Haque had given Taka 165,000.

Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam had funded 150,000 taka each. Mehidy Miraz and Liton Das both provided 137,000 taka. Taijul Islam afforded 125,000 while Mohammad Mithun deposited BDT one lakh. Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Saifuddin gave 75,000 taka apiece.

Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain and Naim Sheikh shared 50,000 taka respectively.

Beside 17 cricketers under the BCB's latest central contract, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had paid the highest amount. He subsidized 225,000 taka. Among others, who were in the squad against Zimbabwe, Al Amin had given 75,000 taka while Amin Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Saif Hasan, Hasan Mahmud and Mahadi Hasan had paid BDT 50,000 all.

Corona pandemic took over 16,000 lives around the World till Wednesday. Six among 39 infected people died in Bangladesh till writing the news. Most of the countries declared either emergency or locked-down to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19. People are dying without medication, while many patients hardly can know their conditions due to insufficient testing kits. Sports stars had extended their hands during such a global crisis.

Beside Bangladesh cricketers, global football superstars like Lionel Messy and Christiano Ronaldo had donated handsome amounts. Aussie leggy and all-time great Shane Warne sold his home to stand against the infectious disease. Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also had extended his hand to fight against CPVID-19 pandemic.

















