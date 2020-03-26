25 dead in Kabul IS temple attack





The Islamic State group has claimed the attack. IS said its fighters were currently carrying out an attack on the temple, according to a statement released by SITE, which monitors jihadist networks worldwide.

Sikhs have been the target of attack by Islamist militants before in South Asia. Several hours after the early morning attack was launched, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to journalists an operation by the security forces was over and all of the attackers had been killed. He did not say how many.

The ministry later said 25 people who had been in the religious compound had been killed, eight wounded and 80 rescued. The attack comes a day after the United States said it would cut aid to the government by $1 billion. -REUTERS

































