Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:11 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Home Business

Rules for life saving drugs import relaxed

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

 

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed its regulations allowing the banks to extend usance period in import of life saving drugs by their clients up to maximum 180 days instead of current 90 days in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "With a view to minimizing COVID-19 pandemic related disruptions to imports of life saving drugs, it has been decided to allow the authorized dealers to extend the usance periods up to maximum of 180 days instead of current 90 days depending on the actual needs of their concerned clients," said a BB circular issued on Tuesday. Other instructions with regards to import trade shall remain unchanged, the circular said adding such relaxation will continue until September 30, 2020.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rules for life saving drugs import relaxed
Stocks rebound ahead of 10-day market closure on COVID-19 fears
Banknotes carry no particular coronavirus risk
BD seeks WB, IMF support to face COVID-19 impact
Square Pharma signs deal with 2 peers
BKMEA for keeping factories open for now
Coronavirus to affect local and export industries: DCCI
TCB, DNCRP cut staff holidays to maintain commodity supply


Latest News
China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit
UK deaths from coronavirus rise to 463
2 women at isolation unit of Barishal hospital
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Man killed in 'police firing' in Dinajpur
Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills
519 quarantined in Manikganj
US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill
Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Govt promises all-out support for foreigners in Bangladesh
Most Read News
PM Hasina addressing the nation
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
Khaleda Zia now at Gulshan residence after release
3 Bandarban upazilas under lockdown
DMP to spray sanitiser through water cannons from today
HC for declaring lockdown amid corona fear
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in USA
Army to assist local admn
One more dies from coronavirus
AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft