Stocks rebound ahead of 10-day market closure on COVID-19 fears

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced on Wednesday, the last day of the upcoming 10 day semi lockdown on coronavirus fears, imposed by the authorities from today (Thursday), as investors resumed buying shares.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced to 4008.28 points onwith a sharp gain of 31.71 points or 0.79 percent.Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 7.05 points and 3.41 points to settle at 1330.83 points and 920.68 points respectively.The CSE closed at green from the downbeat of previous day. CSCX and CASPI increased by 46.66 points and 77.69 points to stand at 6859.89 points and 11328.00 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 3,661,203 shares and mutual fund of 179 companies were traded of which 52 issues advanced while 10 declined and 117 issues remained unchanged.