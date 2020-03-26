Banknotes carry no particular coronavirus risk

Handling banknotes doesn't pose a particular risk of contracting coronavirus, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said. "Transmission through banknotes has no particular significance," RKI head Lothar Wieler told Reuters, adding that droplets from infected individuals were the main infection risk.

His remarks appeared to contradict those of World Health Organisation (WHO) officials who have advised people to wash their hands after handling banknotes. -Reuters





