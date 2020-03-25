Army to assist local admn





A press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the

Bangladesh Army will start working with local administrations in all districts of the country from Wednesday.

Army troops will be deployed on the streets on March 24, it said.

They will make a list of all infected with the coronavirus and ensure that people returning from overseas are kept in quarantine.

The army will also provide medical assistance at the division and district levels.









The Bangladesh Navy will work to assist the civil administration in coastal areas. The Air Force will be in charge of the hospital's medical equipment and emergency transport.

The Cabinet Secretary on Monday said during the period Bangladesh Army will also work in divisional and district towns to assist law enforcement agencies to take necessary measures to keep the spread of the virus under control by maintaining social distancing.



