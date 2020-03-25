US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO











Over the previous 24 hours, 85 per cent of new cases were in Europe and the United States, and of those, 40 per cent were in the US.



As of Monday, the virus had infected more than 42,000 people there, killing at least 559.



Asked whether the US could become the new epicentre, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said: "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential."



Some US state and local officials have criticised the lack of coordinated federal action, saying that having localities act on their own has put them in competition for supplies.



President Donald Trump acknowledged the difficulty.



"The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy," he tweeted.











sza

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the United States could become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.Over the previous 24 hours, 85 per cent of new cases were in Europe and the United States, and of those, 40 per cent were in the US.As of Monday, the virus had infected more than 42,000 people there, killing at least 559.Asked whether the US could become the new epicentre, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said: "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential."Some US state and local officials have criticised the lack of coordinated federal action, saying that having localities act on their own has put them in competition for supplies.President Donald Trump acknowledged the difficulty."The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy," he tweeted.sza

