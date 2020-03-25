Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:18 AM
Home International

US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:11 AM  Count : 112
Observer Online Desk

US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the United States could become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the previous 24 hours, 85 per cent of new cases were in Europe and the United States, and of those, 40 per cent were in the US.

As of Monday, the virus had infected more than 42,000 people there, killing at least 559.

Asked whether the US could become the new epicentre, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said: "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential."

Some US state and local officials have criticised the lack of coordinated federal action, saying that having localities act on their own has put them in competition for supplies.

President Donald Trump acknowledged the difficulty.

"The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy," he tweeted.





sza

Related Topics

US coronavirus   epicentre   WHO  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Spain's coronavirus death toll jumps 514 in 24hrs
Pakistan suspends civil servants for corona patient selfie
Coronavirus: Pakistan announces lockdown of major provinces
Thailand to declare emergency decree
Italy's coronavirus deaths slow, offering glimmer of hope
Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft