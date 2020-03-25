Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Home Front Page

Mind your home air

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The air in our homes is typically five times more polluted than the air outside and so people who have chosen to stay at home as a self-isolation must follow some directives, says health and environment experts.
Staying at home can reduce the risk of getting infected by coronavirus, which is responsible for the deaths of thousands of people around the world.
But staying indoors does     not guarantee that you are living in a pollution-free environment.
According to official estimates from the French air quality observatory, the air in our homes is typically five times more polluted than the air outside.
Modern consumer lifestyle has a major impact on the air that we breathe at home, which is why it is essential to take steps to renew it as often as possible.
Here are some tips to optimize the quality of the air at home, for example, maintaining proper ventilation, not to smoke inside house and leaving windows open for several minutes after cooking or cleaning in the morning, suggests the research report.
After cooking or cleaning in the morning or before going to bed at night, it is important to leave the windows open for several minutes at a time to ensure effective ventilation.
"All too is often neglected. Efficient ventilation is vitally important in a healthy home. It brings in fresh air, removes odors and pollutants, eliminates excess humidity and supplies combustion appliances with the oxygen they need," says the French Environmental and Energy Conservation Agency (Ademe). Aside from the hazards of inhaling air in an enclosed space polluted by tobacco, smoke from the substance leaves lasting traces on walls, fabrics, floors, and ceilings.
Avoid overuse of industrial cleaning products and consider natural alternatives
We make use of various industrial cleaning products at home in our everyday lives. While in confinement, it might be tempting for some to go overboard in using them.
A study conducted by the French magazine 60 million consumers in April 2019 highlighted the presence of toxic and polluting substances in 60 top-selling brands. It is obvious that we need to keep the use of such products to a minimum.
Potassium soaps, traditional hard soaps, sodium bicarbonate, and white vinegar are great natural alternatives for keeping home clean. These materials are widely available in supermarkets.
These four traditional products are all that you need to clean all types of surfaces, including pots and pans (sodium bicarbonate or potassium soap), fabrics (household detergent made from hard soap) and glass and glazed surfaces (white vinegar), it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army to assist local admn
India goes under total lockdown for 21 days
Jails restrict visitors, police go soft on  low-level criminals
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Loss of smell could reveal hidden virus cases: Experts
Mind your home air
Army to assist local admn
Covid-19: One more dies, 6 more infected


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft