Mind your home air





Staying at home can reduce the risk of getting infected by coronavirus, which is responsible for the deaths of thousands of people around the world.

But staying indoors does not guarantee that you are living in a pollution-free environment.

According to official estimates from the French air quality observatory, the air in our homes is typically five times more polluted than the air outside.

Modern consumer lifestyle has a major impact on the air that we breathe at home, which is why it is essential to take steps to renew it as often as possible.

Here are some tips to optimize the quality of the air at home, for example, maintaining proper ventilation, not to smoke inside house and leaving windows open for several minutes after cooking or cleaning in the morning, suggests the research report.

After cooking or cleaning in the morning or before going to bed at night, it is important to leave the windows open for several minutes at a time to ensure effective ventilation.

"All too is often neglected. Efficient ventilation is vitally important in a healthy home. It brings in fresh air, removes odors and pollutants, eliminates excess humidity and supplies combustion appliances with the oxygen they need," says the French Environmental and Energy Conservation Agency (Ademe). Aside from the hazards of inhaling air in an enclosed space polluted by tobacco, smoke from the substance leaves lasting traces on walls, fabrics, floors, and ceilings.

Avoid overuse of industrial cleaning products and consider natural alternatives

We make use of various industrial cleaning products at home in our everyday lives. While in confinement, it might be tempting for some to go overboard in using them.

A study conducted by the French magazine 60 million consumers in April 2019 highlighted the presence of toxic and polluting substances in 60 top-selling brands. It is obvious that we need to keep the use of such products to a minimum.

Potassium soaps, traditional hard soaps, sodium bicarbonate, and white vinegar are great natural alternatives for keeping home clean. These materials are widely available in supermarkets.

These four traditional products are all that you need to clean all types of surfaces, including pots and pans (sodium bicarbonate or potassium soap), fabrics (household detergent made from hard soap) and glass and glazed surfaces (white vinegar), it said.





















