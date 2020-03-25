Video
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Army to assist local admn

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Deployment of the Army has begun across the country to assist the civil administration at the field level in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The photo was taken from Narayanganj on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Aramed Forces deployed to control transmission of the coronavirus outbreak will assist local administrations to control the pandemic disease.
A press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Bangladesh Army will start working with local administrations in all districts of the country from Wednesday.
Army troops will be deployed on the streets on March 24, it said.
The government on Monday decided to deploy the Armed Forces to control the transmission of the coronavirus.
After the coordination activities, from Wednesday the army will assist and coordinate the actions taken by the local administration.
They will make a list of all infected with the coronavirus and ensure that people returning from overseas are kept in quarantine.
The army will also provide medical assistance at the division and district levels.
The Bangladesh Navy will work to assist the civil administration in coastal areas. The Air Force will be in charge of the hospital's medical equipment and emergency transport.
The Cabinet Secretary on Monday said during the period Bangladesh Army will also work in divisional and district towns to assist law enforcement agencies to take necessary measures to keep the spread of the virus under control by maintaining social distancing.













