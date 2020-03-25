Covid-19: One more dies, 6 more infected





Besides, six more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

With the fresh cases, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 39. However, five of them have already recovered, IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said while revealing the latest coronavirus figures at a press briefing through online on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the IEDCR has tested 92 samples while the total number of samples tested stands at 712...so far, 39 patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection. So, in the past 24 hours six more people have been diagnosed with the disease. Among the six new infected people, one has died so the total death toll is now four," she said.

The deceased was above 70 and undergoing treatment at a hospital for a long time, she mentioned.

Among the other five infected people, one is an imported case from Saudi Arabia and the rest have been infected locally through coming in contact with previously diagnosed COVID-19 patients.

Currently, 40 people are in isolation and 46 in institutional quarantine.

Prof Flora assured that the government has taken necessary measures to combat the outbreak. "Preparations are increasing day by day. The progress of preparations is based on some levels set by WHO depending on the spread of infection. As the number of patients have been increasing and we're approaching the next level, preparations are being made keeping that next level in mind," she said.

Prof Flora urged people not to mistake the symptoms of other diseases like fever with coronavirus infection.

"We've been seeing a misconception growing among the public as they're mistaking every type of death with coronavirus infection and subsequently harassing the families of the deceased...We've been collecting samples from quite a few of them and have those tested. Those cases which were referenced to have the infection were all tested negative for the virus" she said.

She further said this practice needs to be stopped as dengue and influenza show similar symptoms of high fever. "If we think about COVID-19 only after detecting high fever, then the patients of dengue and influenza will not be getting the right treatment. So, we should stop thinking about COVID-19 every time if someone has fever," she said.

Prof Flora earlier said the IEDCR hotlines in the past 24 hours received 1,700 calls regarding coronavirus infection.



















