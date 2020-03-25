Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Home Front Page

Coronavirus

Low-income group needs cash incentive

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Mohammad Zakaria

Sima, a domestic worker, was asked by her master not to continue with her works fearing spread of Coronavirus from an outsider. The owner paid her salary till March 23rd.
Sima's husband, a rickshaw puller has to deposit Tk80 to his garage owner per day. On Sunday, he earned only Tk30 after depositing the rent.
Of this money, he bought 250gm of rice for his family.
Sima along with her husband and a seven-year-old child at city's Kamrangir Char are now not sure what they will eat the next day.
Talking to the Daily Observer, she said, "Our lives are now uncertain as my husband and I are now jobless. I am thinking about the coming days as we don't have any deposit."
She said the government should come forward to help people like them so that they can at least pass through the critical time of coronavirus outbreak.
Like Sima, many low-income people are facing the same fate with the government planning a countrywide lockdown to tackle the deadly diseases.
People from different strata of society said the government should provide huge cash intensive to low-income people, especially the day labourers rendered unemployed due to the shutdowns of all sectors.
Talking to the Daily Observer a number of people said the government could introduce food rationing for low-income people, particularly those who depend on their daily income.
Former lead economist, the World Bank, Zahid Hussain said, "Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the economy of Bangladesh will have a negative impact. People's movement is gradually decreasing. The low-income people will suffer more as they depend on their daily income."
Firstly, the government should immediately provide cash incentives to low-income people and then provide fund to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all doctors, nurses and other medical personnel, he said.
He underscored the need for special cash intensive for health sector and supply management to keep float the country's economy.
He mentioned that most of the workers in the country are losing jobs as many companies have temporarily declared closure while many small businessmen are passing critical time.
Dr Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster, Management and Relief, however, thinks that no one will die due to food crisis. "Considering the situation, we have already decided to distribute relief materials among low-income groups in the areas that are already facing lockdown."
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Huq said, "We are passing through a critical juncture due to fear of spreading coronavirus. Due to it, labourers and workers, especially the day labourers are facing cash crisis in the country."
So the government should immediately provide huge cash intensive to low-income people who are now jobless as the government has shut down all sectors and is now heading towards a countrywide lockdown, she added.
"Foreign buyers are cancelling their work orders. Already a work order worth $1.48 billion has been cancelled. So, it will be difficult for them to pay the salaries of workers in due time, "she warned.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army to assist local admn
India goes under total lockdown for 21 days
Jails restrict visitors, police go soft on  low-level criminals
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Loss of smell could reveal hidden virus cases: Experts
Mind your home air
Army to assist local admn
Covid-19: One more dies, 6 more infected


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft