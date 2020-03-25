Low-income group needs cash incentive





Sima's husband, a rickshaw puller has to deposit Tk80 to his garage owner per day. On Sunday, he earned only Tk30 after depositing the rent.

Of this money, he bought 250gm of rice for his family.

Sima along with her husband and a seven-year-old child at city's Kamrangir Char are now not sure what they will eat the next day.

Talking to the Daily Observer, she said, "Our lives are now uncertain as my husband and I are now jobless. I am thinking about the coming days as we don't have any deposit."

She said the government should come forward to help people like them so that they can at least pass through the critical time of coronavirus outbreak.

Like Sima, many low-income people are facing the same fate with the government planning a countrywide lockdown to tackle the deadly diseases.

People from different strata of society said the government should provide huge cash intensive to low-income people, especially the day labourers rendered unemployed due to the shutdowns of all sectors.

Talking to the Daily Observer a number of people said the government could introduce food rationing for low-income people, particularly those who depend on their daily income.

Former lead economist, the World Bank, Zahid Hussain said, "Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the economy of Bangladesh will have a negative impact. People's movement is gradually decreasing. The low-income people will suffer more as they depend on their daily income."

Firstly, the government should immediately provide cash incentives to low-income people and then provide fund to procure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all doctors, nurses and other medical personnel, he said.

He underscored the need for special cash intensive for health sector and supply management to keep float the country's economy.

He mentioned that most of the workers in the country are losing jobs as many companies have temporarily declared closure while many small businessmen are passing critical time.

Dr Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster, Management and Relief, however, thinks that no one will die due to food crisis. "Considering the situation, we have already decided to distribute relief materials among low-income groups in the areas that are already facing lockdown."

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Huq said, "We are passing through a critical juncture due to fear of spreading coronavirus. Due to it, labourers and workers, especially the day labourers are facing cash crisis in the country."

So the government should immediately provide huge cash intensive to low-income people who are now jobless as the government has shut down all sectors and is now heading towards a countrywide lockdown, she added.

"Foreign buyers are cancelling their work orders. Already a work order worth $1.48 billion has been cancelled. So, it will be difficult for them to pay the salaries of workers in due time, "she warned.

























