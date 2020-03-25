Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Home Front Page

Flashback March 1971

AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Shahnaj Begum

On March 24, two sessions of discussion meetings took place between the representatives of both parties regarding economic issues of the draft constitution submitted by the Awami League. During the discussion while Awami League representatives proposed insertion of 'confederation' instead of 'federation' in the draft constitution, the government party protested and termed it as a basic change in the principles of the Awami League.
In the evening a meeting was arranged between Awami League and the government side in the President's  residence where Awami League leaders Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed and Kamal Hossain were present. After the two hour meeting Tajuddin Ahmed told waiting journalists that Awami League has given their part of the speech. And they have said that Awami League is not willing to continue the talks for an indefinite period.
He expressed his anxiety at the military activities in East Pakistan. In a press conference Sheikh Mujib uttered a note of caution that the Bangalis would not yield to any decision under pressure. He instructed to carry on the movement with more determination. The advisers of Yahiya and Mujib met.
From Morning to night without any rest, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman continued to deliver speeches for the many processions that arrived at his doorsteps. He said we don't want any more discussions now we want an announcement. He said if no solution is reached within tomorrow, Bangladeshis will find a solution for themselves, no conspiracy can now hold us back, and we are united. If any decision is forced on us, that will not be accepted in any way.
"Whatever conspiracy you indulge in you will not succeed in suppressing the demands of the people. We would not bow our heads to any force. We will free the people of Bangladesh," Bangabandhu said.
From midnight of March 23 to March 24 morning, the Pakistan Army surrounded the Sayedpur Army Cantonment along with the surrounding areas of Botlagari,  Golahaat and Kundul Gram and killed almost a 100 villagers  people and leaving at least 1000 others injured. In the city, curfew was clamped and along with non-Bengalis the Army and set fire to houses of Bengalis. A handful of civilians and fought a pitched battle with the Pakistan army in front of the Rangpur Medical College and centering which the army carried a carnage in the surrounding areas killing 50 unarmed civilians.
Tajuddin Ahmed, the then General Secretary of Awami League, urged the people to be vigilant and to be ready to make any sacrifice to defeat the conspiracies of anti-people forces.
People's Party chief went and joined the meeting at the President's Residence in the afternoon and later came out and told journalists that the present situation here [East Pakistan]is very dire and extremely unfortunate. He also said that he has immense love for the people of Bangladesh but he has a national responsibility in the face of such a grave crisis where he is ready to give up his life to ensure that Pakistan remains united.
Rumors abound that Yahya would hand over power on March 25. Bhutto stayed at the Intercontinental Hotel (Sheraton Hotel).
Curfew was imposed in Dhaka. The army along with non-Bengalis carried out arson attacks on the houses of Bengalis.
CIA in its confidential report for the president (US) only writes on the issues of March 24 in 1971 "The disputants appear to have made some progress behind the scenes toward a political agreement, despite their sharply conflicting public statements. Bhutto says he is examining an "agreement" reached by Mujib and President Yahya. Presumably this is the one noted in The President's Daily Brief yesterday calling for an end to martial law, the start of civilian governments in the provinces, and the formation of an interim central cabinet.
Bhutto may be overemphasizing the progress made thus far in an attempt to enhance his own role and to forestall other West Pakistani leaders now in Dacca from eroding his position. Mujib, for his part, denies the existence of any agreement. However as far as the discussions have gone, Mujib may believe that unsettled matters such as the division of powers between the provinces and the central government are more important than any of the agreed points. At least until this is settled, he would be loath to admit to agreeing to anything short of full provincial autonomy."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army to assist local admn
India goes under total lockdown for 21 days
Jails restrict visitors, police go soft on  low-level criminals
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Loss of smell could reveal hidden virus cases: Experts
Mind your home air
Army to assist local admn
Covid-19: One more dies, 6 more infected


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft