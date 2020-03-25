More Covid-19 test kits, PPE arrive from China tomorrow





The medical logistics will be brought by a special aircraft of the government of China to help Bangladesh fight the COVID-19, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday. In the face of this unprecedented global pandemic, China reiterated its strong commitment to helping friends in need and building a community of shared future for mankind.

China recently announced its decision to donate emergency medical supplies, including a large number of test kits, to Bangladesh to fight coronavirus or Covid-19.

This Chinese Emergency Humanitarian Aid Project includes coronavirus test kits for 10,000 people, 15,000 medical N95 masks, 10,000 medical protective clothing and 1,000 infrared thermometers.

Meanwhile, Jack Ma, co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, announced to help Bangladesh and some other Asian nations contain the spread of coronavirus.

He made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday.









Ma promised to donate emergency supplies, including masks, test kits, protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometers. The other nations are Afghanistan, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While talking to reporters at his office, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said government is working hard to overcome the new challenge.

"It's a challenge. We will be able to overcome the challenge by working together," he said.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh has successfully overcome the challenges of cyclone and other natural disasters. Dr Momen said they are in touch with China regarding medical logistics to be brought to Bangladesh.

