Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Home Back Page

More Covid-19 test kits, PPE arrive from China tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

The second batch of medical logistics, including 10000 testing kits, 10000 personal protective equipment (PPE) and 1000 infrared thermometers, will arrive in Dhaka from Kunming, China, on Thursday.
 The medical logistics will be brought by a special aircraft of the government of China to help Bangladesh fight the COVID-19, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday. In the face of this unprecedented global pandemic, China reiterated its strong commitment to helping friends in need and building a community of shared future for mankind.
China recently announced its decision to donate emergency medical supplies, including a large number of test kits, to Bangladesh to fight coronavirus or Covid-19.
This Chinese Emergency Humanitarian Aid Project includes coronavirus test kits for 10,000 people, 15,000 medical N95 masks, 10,000 medical protective clothing and 1,000 infrared thermometers.
Meanwhile, Jack Ma, co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, announced to help Bangladesh and some other Asian nations contain the spread of coronavirus.
He made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday.




Ma promised to donate emergency supplies, including masks, test kits, protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometers. The other nations are  Afghanistan, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.  While talking to reporters at his office, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said government is working hard to overcome the new challenge.
"It's a challenge. We will be able to overcome the challenge by working together," he said.
The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh has successfully overcome the challenges of cyclone and other natural disasters. Dr Momen said they are in touch with China regarding medical logistics to be brought to Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, local companies have started producing PPE (personal protective equipment) and masks to address the needs. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More Covid-19 test kits, PPE arrive from China tomorrow
Ctg prepares 5 venues for Covid-19 suspects
10 doctors, eight nurses quarantined in Cox’s Bazar
Ensure power, gas supply during holidays, Nasrul tells officials
Closure of edn instts extended until Apr 9
TCB to sell essentials at 50 spots in capital
UN chief wants $2b to help poor countries combat coronavirus
Courts to remain closed from Mar 29 to Apr 2


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft