Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:17 AM
Home Back Page

Ctg prepares 5 venues for Covid-19 suspects

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Mar 24: The Chattogram district administration has taken effective step to fight Covid-19 in a meeting held with army and other departmental officials of the government organizations on Tuesday.
Chaired by Divisional Commissioner A B M Azad, the meeting decided that the army men would work for social isolation of the people to contain spread of coronavirus in Chattogram.
The administration has selected five spots for Institutional quarantine of the affected people. Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram M Ilyas Hussain told journalists in a press briefing after the meeting.
The DC said more than five people would not be allowed to assemble at an institution.
The army men will disperse the mob and act to implement the social distancing as a precautionary measure against Ccvid-19.
The selected venues are CRB Railway Hospital, PH Amin Academy at Halishahar, Bahadderhat CDA Girls' School, Sheikh Faziltunnesa Hall of Chattogram University, and Mujaffarabad School at Patiya.
Ilyas Hussain said a total of 250-bed have been prepared at two hospitals for isolation of Covid-19 suspected people in Chattogram. Of them, 150 beds at General Hospital and 100 beds at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) at Fouzderhat.




Besides, Flu corners have been opened at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and General Hospitals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More Covid-19 test kits, PPE arrive from China tomorrow
Ctg prepares 5 venues for Covid-19 suspects
10 doctors, eight nurses quarantined in Cox’s Bazar
Ensure power, gas supply during holidays, Nasrul tells officials
Closure of edn instts extended until Apr 9
TCB to sell essentials at 50 spots in capital
UN chief wants $2b to help poor countries combat coronavirus
Courts to remain closed from Mar 29 to Apr 2


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft