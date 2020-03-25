Ctg prepares 5 venues for Covid-19 suspects





Chaired by Divisional Commissioner A B M Azad, the meeting decided that the army men would work for social isolation of the people to contain spread of coronavirus in Chattogram.

The administration has selected five spots for Institutional quarantine of the affected people. Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram M Ilyas Hussain told journalists in a press briefing after the meeting.

The DC said more than five people would not be allowed to assemble at an institution.

The army men will disperse the mob and act to implement the social distancing as a precautionary measure against Ccvid-19.

The selected venues are CRB Railway Hospital, PH Amin Academy at Halishahar, Bahadderhat CDA Girls' School, Sheikh Faziltunnesa Hall of Chattogram University, and Mujaffarabad School at Patiya.

Ilyas Hussain said a total of 250-bed have been prepared at two hospitals for isolation of Covid-19 suspected people in Chattogram. Of them, 150 beds at General Hospital and 100 beds at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) at Fouzderhat.









Besides, Flu corners have been opened at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and General Hospitals.





