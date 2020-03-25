10 doctors, eight nurses quarantined in Cox’s Bazar





Dr Md Shahin Abdur Rahman Chowdhury, resident medical officer of Sadar Hospital, said the woman, aged around 70, returned from Saudi Arabia on March 13 after performing Umrah.

She was admitted to the Sadar Hospital on March 18 with fever, sore throat and breathing complications and her samples were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on March 22, he said. The test report confirmed today that the woman was coronavirus positive, the RMO said, adding that she was being sent to coronavirus isolation centre in Fouzdarhat of Chattogram.









On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported one more death from the coronavirus and six new infections. -UNB





