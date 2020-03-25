Video
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:16 AM
Home Back Page

Ensure power, gas supply during holidays, Nasrul tells officials

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid directed the officials of his ministry to remain alert and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospitals during the emergency situation.
He asked them to meet the farmers demand and ensure power and gas supply during the government-declared countrywide holidays to prevent coronavirus.
Hamid convey the directives to the media through a video message on Tuesday.
He said the emergency services like supply of power gas and LPG have to continue across the country so that people don't not suffer in any situation.  
"The Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will provide protective equipment to different departments with the help of different private power plant operators to facilitate medicate service to the coronavirus patient," he said, adding that the ministry has to take measures for its own staff and foreign nationals who are working in different power plants.
"We have to think about the safety of our staff working in power plants and other establishments engaged in emergency supply".
He noted that regularly about 9,000 foreign nationals work in the power plants and now the number came down to 3000.
He said he has already made a 'protocol" for the power and energy sector officials and asked them to follow that to handle the situation if any lockdown is imposed.
The ministry has extended the bill payment timeframe for the people considering the coronavirus outbreak, due to that about Tk 4,000 crore will not come to the government's account on time.
Nasrul Hamid said that the demand for electricity and petroleum fuel have decreased substantially due to suspension of production in factories and transport operation and the government has to incur a loss for this.




He said his ministry has been working on it following the outbreak of the coronavirus globally sensing the situation in the country.




