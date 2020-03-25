Video
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:16 AM
Back Page

Closure of edn instts extended until Apr 9

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

All educational institutions across the country will remain closed until April 9, aiming to prevent spread of deadly coronavirus.
"The closure of the educational institutions has been extended until April 9 considering the situation," Education Minister Dipu Moni said while taking to reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
The decision was taken at a meeting with the representatives of Primary and Mass Education Ministry and other concerned, she said, adding that the coaching centers will also remain closed during the period.
Dipu Moni urged the students to stay at their respective homes and follow the health directives of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).


