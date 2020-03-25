TCB to sell essentials at 50 spots in capital





The organization said in a press release on Tuesday to the public that in the present emergencies, the field-level activities of the sale of TCB products will continue as before. TCB has opened a control room (0255013477) at TCB office for the sale of goods and other related matters.

Meanwhile, holidays of all officials and employees of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) have been cancelled to facilitate supply of essential commodities in the market.

TCB spokesman Md Humayun Kabir said, "TCB will sell several necessary commodities including onion by trucks across the country to control the market."

He said, "People can buy onion at Tk 35 per kg, sugar at Tk 50 kg, lentil at Tk 50 kg and Soyabean oil at Tk 80 per litre.

A customer can buy maximum two kg onion, four kg sugar, 4 kg lentil and 5 litre Soyabean oil, he added.









The 50 spots where TCB products will be available in Dhaka city are- the Secretariat gate, Press Club, Kaptan Bazar, Victoria Park, Science Lab intersection, New Market/Nilkhet intersection, Shyamoli/Kalyanpur, Jhigatola intersection, Khamarbari, Kolmilota intersection, Rajnighandha Super Market, Kachukhet, Taltola, Agargaon and Election Commission (EC) office, Rajlaxmi Complex, Uttara, Mazar Road, Mirpur-1, Shantinagar Bazar, Malibag Bazar, Basabo Bazar, Ideal School, Banshree, Bangladesh Bank premises, Mohakhali vegitable market, Shewrapara Bazar, Dainik Bangla intersection, Shahjahanpur Bazar, Fakirapul Bazar and Ideal Zone, Motijheel Heron Square, Taltola Bazar, Khilgaon, Rampura Bazar, Mirpur-10 no Square, Ashkona Haji camp, Mohammadpur Town Hall vegetable market, Dilkusha, Madartek Nandipara Krishi Bank premises, Palashi intersection and many other area.

Besides, TCB distributors will sell products at 50 spots in Dhaka Metropolitan areas while 16 spots in Chattogram and 10 spots in every other city of the country.



