Courts to remain closed from Mar 29 to Apr 2





A circular signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was issued in this regard on the apex court website on Tuesday.

Besides, two High Court benches on Tuesday heard the cases and delivered orders without lawyers' presence. The judges delivered the orders sitting in their respective rooms.

The bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir received petitions and delivered its order on the merits of the cases. The HC bench of Justice Md Badruzzaman also did the same

Three other HC benches held the hearing of the cases in the court rooms.

On Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam announced that all public and private offices will remain closed from March 26 to April 4 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.









Hospitals, kitchen markets, drug stores, and other emergency services, however, will remain open during the period.

On March 22, the Supreme Court had directed the lower courts to postpone hearing of cases, except bail, temporary injunction and others emergency cases, over the coronvirus outbreak.



