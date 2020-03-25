PFLC shuts down BPL football for indefinite period





The decision was taken in a an PFLC's emergency meeting held at the conference room of BFF with it's chairman and BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy in the chair.

The meeting will also take decision regarding resume of the league when the atmosphere become congenial later stage.

Earlier, the PFLC postponed the league till March 31 following the instruction of the government.

On March 16, the BFF postponed the final round of National School Football Competition and Women's Football League due to COVID-19 until the further instruction.

The School Football Competition was scheduled to begin from March 17 at outer stadium adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium while the Women's Football League was scheduled to resume from March 18 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur. -BSS

















The Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) shut down the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football for indefinite period due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country.The decision was taken in a an PFLC's emergency meeting held at the conference room of BFF with it's chairman and BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy in the chair.The meeting will also take decision regarding resume of the league when the atmosphere become congenial later stage.Earlier, the PFLC postponed the league till March 31 following the instruction of the government.On March 16, the BFF postponed the final round of National School Football Competition and Women's Football League due to COVID-19 until the further instruction.The School Football Competition was scheduled to begin from March 17 at outer stadium adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium while the Women's Football League was scheduled to resume from March 18 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur. -BSS