British Olympics chief 'heartbroken' over postponed Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Tuesday that the Games had been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021.

"Clearly I am very sorry for, having delivered the 2012 Olympic Games as Olympic Minister, I have extremely good knowledge of how much hard work goes into an Olympics and a Paralympic Games," Robertson told AFP.

"This is heartbreaking news for our many friends in Japan who have done superbly well to prepare for what I know will be an outstanding Games.

"However, the IOC had no option under the present circumstances but to reach the decision they did."

Robertson admitted it was frustrating and upsetting for the athletes.

"Clearly it is very sad news for the athletes but they will have their chance when the Games are re-scheduled," he said. -AFP

















