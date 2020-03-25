Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:16 AM
Home Sports

Bayern Munich, other Bundesliga clubs, take pay cut

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

BERLIN, MARCH 24: Footballers at Germany's top teams including Bayern Munich have agreed to take pay cuts to help clubs survive the economic impact of the coronavirus, media reports said Tuesday.
Newspaper Bild reports that players and club officials at champions Bayern, top of the Bundesliga when the Bundesliga season was halted on March 13, have accepted a 20 percent cut in their salaries.
Like all top European leagues the German top flight is losing income from broadcasting, sponsorships and ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, with matches in Germany suspended until at least April 2.
Bayern has a massive wage bill which reached 336 million euros (364 million dollars) last year, almost half of club turnover.
Players at Borussia Moenchengladbach were the first in the Bundesliga to propose a pay cut, followed by others at Werder Bremen and Schalke 04. Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen players are in talks over pay cut proposals with management.
At Dortmund -- second in the Bundesliga -- coach Lucien Favre has made a personal offer to take a pay cut while players are negotiating a 20 percent salary reduction if the season does not restart or a 10 percent cut if play resumes behind closed doors, when clubs will at least earn income from TV rights.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohit Sharma is a King of Pull shot, says his coach
What could an Olympics postponement cost Japan?
PFLC shuts down BPL football for indefinite period
British Olympics chief 'heartbroken' over postponed Games
Bayern Munich, other Bundesliga clubs, take pay cut
Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic
Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Italy football boss wants season cancelled over 'plague'


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft