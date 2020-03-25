Square Pharma signs deal with 2 peers

Square Pharmaceuticals has signed agreements with two pharmaceuticals companies for manufacturing some products on behalf of the company to meet the growing demand.

"The board of Square Pharma has approved agreements with M/s Renata Oncology Ltd. and M/s Apex Pharma Ltd. for contract manufacturing of some products on behalf of the company to meet increased demand of existing products and to introduce new products," said an official disclosure on Tuesday.

Recently, the Square Phrama also awarded with the good manufacturing practices certificate by the Congo.