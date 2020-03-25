Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020, 7:15 AM
Home Business

BKMEA for keeping factories open for now

Published : Wednesday, 25 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of the BKMEA in the city on March 23 decided to keep factories open until further orders despite the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
The meeting also issued some instructions for safety of workers and officers after discussion in details what to do by factory management in this situation.
The trade association said all factory managements should take all necessary measures for the functioning of their factories. March 26 being public holiday, the managements will ensure all the safety measures in the factory.
All necessary security measures must be taken to protect workers and officers from corona virus during working hours in the factory. In this case, all workers, officers, employees must wash hands at the entrance to the factory thoroughly with disinfectant soap or hand wash.
They must let the factory management to measure body temperature and wash their hands regularly with soap in the factory. In the event of a fever or cold cough it must be reported to the factory authorities.  Above all, everyone should always use mask, hand globes and avoid touching our nose and eyes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Square Pharma signs deal with 2 peers
BKMEA for keeping factories open for now
Coronavirus to affect local and export industries: DCCI
TCB, DNCRP cut staff holidays to maintain commodity supply
Stocks slide as coronavirus takes fresh toll
Factories won’t shut, but will follow PM's guidance: BGMEA
NZ central bank to inject $17.1b into economy
Facebook donates 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak


Latest News
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
DCCI calls to create emergency fund using forex reserves
Armed Forces set to start fieldwork in full swing Wednesday
All courts to remain shut from Mar 29 to Apr 2
Woman killed as train hits her
Both BNP and people relieved for move to release Khaleda: Fakhrul
PPE given to Upazila Health Complex
India orders total lockdown of 1.3 billion people for 21 days
Control room opened to monitor market
55 nabbed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Khaleda Zia to be released for six months
Covid-19: Altering the global dimension & threats for BD
Public transports movement suspended from Mar 26
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in NY
Will overcome COVID-19 challenges working together: Modi to Hasina
Where will Corona spread if not in Bangladesh?
UK imposes lockdown
BUET residential area put under lockdown
All local, mail, intercity train services suspended
Govt shuts offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4, Army called in
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft