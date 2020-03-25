BKMEA for keeping factories open for now





The meeting also issued some instructions for safety of workers and officers after discussion in details what to do by factory management in this situation.

The trade association said all factory managements should take all necessary measures for the functioning of their factories. March 26 being public holiday, the managements will ensure all the safety measures in the factory.

All necessary security measures must be taken to protect workers and officers from corona virus during working hours in the factory. In this case, all workers, officers, employees must wash hands at the entrance to the factory thoroughly with disinfectant soap or hand wash.

They must let the factory management to measure body temperature and wash their hands regularly with soap in the factory. In the event of a fever or cold cough it must be reported to the factory authorities. Above all, everyone should always use mask, hand globes and avoid touching our nose and eyes.

















