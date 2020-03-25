Coronavirus to affect local and export industries: DCCI





This downward trend is set to undermine both the local and export oriented industries, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday in a press statement.

Of the export basket of Bangladesh, large RMG export alone is going to incur $2 billion export loss and pharmaceutical, leather and agro processing and other sectors may incur substantial losses. Amidst this looming situation, private sector-the lifeline of the economy needs all support.

To keep economic effects minimum, DCCI put forwards some timely and economic recovery friendly recommendations in terms of policy measures and reforms.

DCCI requests Bangladesh Bank to create an Emergency Fund with 1pc interest using foreign exchange reserve to support the financially stressed businesses for paying salary of their workforce.

In addition, Bangladesh Bank can waive interest of affected export oriented manufacturing sectors for next one year. Alongside, other promising export sectors can be brought under the scope of EDF scheme.

Bangladesh bank can also consider extension of repayment period for worst affected businesses. It may relax the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) threshold for next 1 year to ease the liquidity situation in banks.

The Central Bank may allow credit repayment flexibility, time extension of EDF and make back to back LC to private sector friendly. For MSMEs, it suggests low cost financing facility to be linked with existing Re-financing scheme of Bangladesh Bank.





















